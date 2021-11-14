Olyseum Hits One Day Volume of $54,659.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $13.32 million and $54,659.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00073738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,972.54 or 1.00317989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.90 or 0.07110000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,856,256 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.