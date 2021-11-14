Omni Market Capitalization Reaches $1.86 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1,247.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00005119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,287 coins and its circulating supply is 562,971 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

