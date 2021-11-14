One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. Aegis increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.