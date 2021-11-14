ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $64.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 184.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 61.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 131,154 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.