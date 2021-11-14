OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 29.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

