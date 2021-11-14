Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 360,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,251. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

