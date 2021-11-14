Origin Protocol Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $410.16 million and approximately $49.44 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00221433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00086965 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

