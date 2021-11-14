OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on the stock.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 483.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

