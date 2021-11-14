O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading 2.2% Higher

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.68. 48,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 127,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

