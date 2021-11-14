Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Shares Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,816 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ouster were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUST. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $10,185,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $9,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUST opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

OUST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

