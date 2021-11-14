Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 8,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 470,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

OWLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

