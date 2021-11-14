Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OXINF stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

