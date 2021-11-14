Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

