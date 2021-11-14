Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 5,279 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $89,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

