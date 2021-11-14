Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.17.

TSE PAAS opened at C$34.81 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$27.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.06.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,490.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

