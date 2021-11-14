Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 47,892 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $149,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

