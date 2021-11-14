Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 32,256 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $173,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $2,888,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 266,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 219,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

