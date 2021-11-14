Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 81,489 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $185,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

