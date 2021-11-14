Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $197.45 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,540,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,863 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.54% of HP worth $197,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,949. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $31.82 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

