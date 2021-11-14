Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,089,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,489 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $158,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

