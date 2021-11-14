Park National Corp OH Buys 261 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

