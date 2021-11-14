Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

NYSE:CLX opened at $166.04 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.