Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 118,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

