Park National Corp OH Has $5.97 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD opened at $200.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

