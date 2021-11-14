Park National Corp OH Sells 696 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

