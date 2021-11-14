Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

