Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.96. American Express has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

