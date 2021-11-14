Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRTY. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

