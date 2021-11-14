PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading 32.6% Higher

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) traded up 32.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

