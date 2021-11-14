Patron Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $4,198.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00221941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086134 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

