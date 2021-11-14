Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

