Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 458.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,010.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55. Victoria has a twelve month low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

