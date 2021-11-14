PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 286.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $3,016,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $468.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

