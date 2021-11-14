Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

