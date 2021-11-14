Penobscot Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,957,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.