Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

