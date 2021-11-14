Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PHAT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,047,372 shares of company stock worth $22,373,724. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

