Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PBAXU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 15th. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition had issued 15,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $155,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PBAXU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

