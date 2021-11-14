Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 193,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 193,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,391,500 shares in the company, valued at C$14,983,674.20.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

TSE PNE traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$253.98 million and a P/E ratio of -83.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNE. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.