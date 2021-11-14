Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

