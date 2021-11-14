Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.22). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $67.49.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 37.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

