Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Plug Power stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

