PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 6101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMVP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,891. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

