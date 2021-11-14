Polar Capital’s (POLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on the stock.

POLR opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £825.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 828.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 829.54. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.50 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951 ($12.42).

In other news, insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

