Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $501,213.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 118.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004363 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.54 or 0.00305506 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008044 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.85 or 0.00720587 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

