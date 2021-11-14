Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

