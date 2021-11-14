Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $64,101.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 250,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.