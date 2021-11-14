Porch Group (PRCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRCH opened at $23.76 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Porch Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

