Powell Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 2,600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

POWL stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.33 and a beta of 1.24. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

