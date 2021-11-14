Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

TSE POW opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.51. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.11 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

