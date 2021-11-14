Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

TSE POW opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.51. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.11 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

